ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gain 50.54% so far this year. What now?

ORBCOMM Inc. stock is now 50.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORBC Stock saw the intraday high of $11.19 and lowest of $11.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.55, which means current price is +76.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, ORBC reached a trading volume of 2928358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $13 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on ORBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ORBC stock performed recently?

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, ORBC shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.74. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$48,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]

There are presently around $591 million, or 69.00% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,168,213, which is approximately -5.931% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,712,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.81 million in ORBC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $44.05 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly -5.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 7,246,101 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,263,751 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,397,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,907,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,615,473 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578,839 shares during the same period.