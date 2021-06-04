Nucor Corporation [NUE] is 101.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $2.04. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Nucor CEO, Leon Topalian, Elected Chairman of AISI.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) President and Chief Executive Officer Leon Topalian was elected to serve a two-year term as chairman of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) Board of Directors.

“I am honored to be selected by my peers to serve as chairman of the AISI Board of Directors,” said Topalian. “It is an exciting time for our industry with member companies making significant investments to grow and modernize facilities. I look forward to working with members to engage policymakers on several issues important to our industry, including infrastructure spending, trade enforcement, and making steel the sustainable engineering and construction material of choice now and in the future. We are a stronger industry when we work together with one voice.”.

A sum of 2965100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Nucor Corporation shares reached a high of $107.25 and dropped to a low of $102.74 until finishing in the latest session at $107.07.

The one-year NUE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.07. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $87.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NUE stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 48 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.22 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.95, while it was recorded at 105.29 for the last single week of trading, and 62.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

NUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 184.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 8.88%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,171 million, or 80.90% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,674,582, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.32 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 2.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 20,335,629 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 14,836,879 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 199,914,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,087,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,839,556 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,514,936 shares during the same period.