Newmont Corporation [NEM] is 18.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] traded at a low on 06/03/21, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.06. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Newmont Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report.

, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2020 Annual Sustainability Report, part of the suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7499562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmont Corporation stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $56.63 billion, with 801.00 million shares outstanding and 800.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 7499562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $75.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has NEM stock performed recently?

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.50, while it was recorded at 72.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.90 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.96 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.35.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.60. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of $95,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $45,284 million, or 83.60% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 95,698,665, which is approximately 2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,761,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.82 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 47,175,824 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 41,260,030 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 548,825,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,261,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,550,935 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,066 shares during the same period.