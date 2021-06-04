Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] Revenue clocked in at $1.96 million, up 1.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ: NVCN] price plunged by -6.59 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Neovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C. (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) re-elected board members Steven Rubin, Paul Geyer, Doug Janzen, Norman Radow, Alexei Marko and Fred Colen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:.

A sum of 1662886 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Neovasc Inc. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Neovasc Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Neovasc Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neovasc Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.15.

NVCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, NVCN shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9245, while it was recorded at 0.9495 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3564 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neovasc Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1782.18 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Neovasc Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1466.01.

Return on Total Capital for NVCN is now -623.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,401.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.78. Additionally, NVCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] managed to generate an average of -$542,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

NVCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neovasc Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCN.

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 30.56% of NVCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCN stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 721,104, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.09% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 445,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NVCN stocks shares; and AMERAUDI ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.39 million in NVCN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neovasc Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ:NVCN] by around 1,488,169 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 516,114 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 674,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,679,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,083 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 487,793 shares during the same period.