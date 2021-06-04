Market cap of Upwork Inc. [UPWK] reaches 5.79B – now what?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] closed the trading session at $45.50 on 06/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.30, while the highest price level was $48.715. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Upwork to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 15, 2021.

Event to be Webcast Live on the Upwork Investor Relations Website.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on June 15, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.81 percent and weekly performance of 0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 1479647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $44, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UPWK shares from 17 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 278.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 47.53 for the last single week of trading, and 35.47 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upwork Inc. [UPWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,966 million, or 68.10% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,623,930, which is approximately 9.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,331,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.6 million in UPWK stocks shares; and GOLDFARB ANDREW P, currently with $320.99 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 13,188,405 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 12,162,965 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 61,805,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,157,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,823,723 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,169 shares during the same period.