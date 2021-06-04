Market cap of Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] reaches 226.54M – now what?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.90%.

Over the last 12 months, TKAT stock rose by 1368.75%. The one-year Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -276.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.54 million, with 11.27 million shares outstanding and 6.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, TKAT stock reached a trading volume of 2378733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.90. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -35.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1593.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1368.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.03, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.41.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.92. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$25,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TKAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKAT.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 14,516, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 9,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in TKAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.18 million in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 49,637 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,800 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 35,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,637 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,800 shares during the same period.