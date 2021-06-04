Market cap of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] reaches 333.68M – now what?

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Amends HHS Delivery Order.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced that it has entered into an amendment to delivery order 75A50120F33003 from the Department of Health and Human Services which was awarded May 1, 2020. The amendment changes the period of performance end date from May 2021 to March 2022 and reallocates the products ordered to increase shipments of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes. The previously disclosed total contract price and freight costs are unchanged.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

A sum of 1315780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 622.14K shares. Retractable Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $10.67 and dropped to a low of $9.46 until finishing in the latest session at $10.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

RVP Stock Performance Analysis:

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.12. With this latest performance, RVP shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Retractable Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.21. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now 54.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 63.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.85. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] managed to generate an average of $149,444 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Retractable Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 19.60% of RVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,010,441, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 42.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 809,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 million in RVP stocks shares; and THB ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $3.89 million in RVP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP] by around 1,324,226 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,766,206 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,477,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,568,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,669 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 293,798 shares during the same period.