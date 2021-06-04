Market cap of Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] reaches 22.06M – now what?

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ: IPDN] gained 5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. represents 13.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.06 million with the latest information. IPDN stock price has been found in the range of $1.48 to $1.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.50K shares, IPDN reached a trading volume of 1539565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Professional Diversity Network Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for IPDN stock

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, IPDN shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7726, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7741 for the last 200 days.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.62 and a Gross Margin at +75.92. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.30.

Return on Total Capital for IPDN is now -103.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.26. Additionally, IPDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN] managed to generate an average of -$106,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Professional Diversity Network Inc. [IPDN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of IPDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPDN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 96,032, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 52.62% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in IPDN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $57000.0 in IPDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Professional Diversity Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Professional Diversity Network Inc. [NASDAQ:IPDN] by around 189,989 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,466 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPDN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,416 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,466 shares during the same period.