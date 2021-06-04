Market cap of Infosys Limited [INFY] reaches 81.02B – now what?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.14 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, Immersive 3D and Digital Platforms.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation unveiled new technologies to help bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland-Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.

Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and the tournament organizers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways by using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools. Roland-Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing. To celebrate the Roland-Garros spirit and heritage, a first-of-its-kind digital art museum will also be launched.

Infosys Limited stock is now 12.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFY Stock saw the intraday high of $19.26 and lowest of $19.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.56, which means current price is +13.42% above from all time high which was touched on 04/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5826625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.54, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 32.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $13,187 million, or 17.90% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 54,335,711, which is approximately 30.17% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 54,078,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in INFY stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $941.01 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 619.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 99,267,758 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 90,765,068 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 498,946,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,979,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,484,388 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,004,418 shares during the same period.