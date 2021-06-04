Market Analysts see Semtech Corporation [SMTC] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] price surged by 5.13 percent to reach at $3.18. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Semtech to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 4:20 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website here.

About Semtech.

A sum of 2075634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 380.95K shares. Semtech Corporation shares reached a high of $65.69 and dropped to a low of $63.87 until finishing in the latest session at $65.11.

The one-year SMTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.93. The average equity rating for SMTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $83.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $74 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $66, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

SMTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.15, while it was recorded at 63.17 for the last single week of trading, and 66.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Semtech Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +59.70. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.07.

Return on Total Capital for SMTC is now 8.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.78. Additionally, SMTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] managed to generate an average of $42,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SMTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Semtech Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 20.00%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,101 million, or 98.90% of SMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,377,038, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,365,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.48 million in SMTC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $403.03 million in SMTC stock with ownership of nearly 3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Semtech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ:SMTC] by around 4,052,786 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,333,553 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 54,591,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,978,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMTC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,369 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 369,731 shares during the same period.