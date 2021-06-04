Market Analysts see Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] price surged by 1.56 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project appeal.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) has completed the ‘administrative record’ (“AR”) that will serve as the basis for its official review of the negative Record of Decision (“ROD”) issued for Alaska’s Pebble Project last fall.

The USACE completed the AR and provided a copy to Northern Dynasty’s 100%-owned, U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) last week. The Pebble Partnership and its legal counsel are currently reviewing the voluminous record for completeness and relevance to the USACE’s permitting decision, and its sufficiency to support a fair, transparent and efficient review.

A sum of 16435242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.24M shares. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.55 until finishing in the latest session at $0.57.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5849, while it was recorded at 0.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7237 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -37.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 26,781,401, which is approximately 2.691% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 14,561,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.36 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 158.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 16,959,126 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,808,987 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,849,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,617,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,435,705 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,597,915 shares during the same period.