Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Is Currently 2.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.47%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Invesco Ltd. To Present at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced that Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, a virtual event, on June 16, 2021 at 8:45am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock rose by 220.55%. The one-year Invesco Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.34. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.50 billion, with 461.60 million shares outstanding and 379.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 5983166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IVZ shares from 8 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

IVZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 19.92%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,481 million, or 82.80% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,766,988, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $1.08 billion in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 26,377,422 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 48,500,501 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 214,269,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,147,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,048,591 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,639,746 shares during the same period.