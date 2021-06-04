Guggenheim slashes price target on Sunrun Inc. [RUN] – find out why.

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.73%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Sunrun Partners with Ford to Provide Seamless Installation of 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System for the All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

Customers will also be provided the opportunity to install solar energy on their home.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, announced its partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Intelligent Backup Power, debuting on the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Sunrun will facilitate easy installation of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock rose by 122.04%. The one-year Sunrun Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.55. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.54 billion, with 202.56 million shares outstanding and 196.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 5248850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $77.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.73. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.73, while it was recorded at 43.67 for the last single week of trading, and 60.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,812 million, or 94.90% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,429,789, which is approximately -0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,255,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $703.42 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 2.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 27,040,924 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 21,162,161 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 140,960,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,163,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,855,149 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,037,380 shares during the same period.