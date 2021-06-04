For IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.02 during the day while it closed the day at $2.79. The company report on May 27, 2021 that IZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More.

Platform Upgrade Introduces New Data Tools along with Full TikTok Integration.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, unveiled the next generation of BrandGraph®, the social media intelligence platform. This latest generation of BrandGraph is tightly integrated with IZEAx Unity Suite, which also received multiple upgrades and new features available .

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock has also loss -1.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IZEA stock has declined by -19.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 221.58% and gained 53.30% year-on date.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $175.94 million, with 56.33 million shares outstanding and 56.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 1648944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

IZEA stock trade performance evaluation

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, IZEA shares dropped by -24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 372.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.33 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.92.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.33. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$95,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 12.60% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,262,008, which is approximately 186.49% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,699,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 million in IZEA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.45 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 6,198,232 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 388,083 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 899,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,485,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,727,136 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 319,053 shares during the same period.