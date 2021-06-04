For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.60 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for May 2021 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $17.96 per Common Share as of April 30, 2021.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for May 2021. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of May 28, 2021.

The Company also announced its estimated tangible net book value of $17.96 per common share as of April 30, 2021. The estimate of tangible net book value includes a deduction for the Company’s April 2021 dividend of $0.12 per common share, which was declared on April 8, 2021 with an April 30, 2021 record date.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock is now 19.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGNC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.68 and lowest of $18.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.74, which means current price is +22.13% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 5071783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $17.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.20 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.78 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $5,056 million, or 53.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,926,994, which is approximately 0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,378,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.45 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $248.98 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 20,748,150 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 39,313,850 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 211,781,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,843,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,451,128 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 13,348,483 shares during the same period.