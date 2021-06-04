First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is 30.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] traded at a low on 06/03/21, posting a -5.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.52. The company report on May 29, 2021 that First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Management Update.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 27, 2021.

A total of 97,420,710 shares were represented at the meeting, being 43.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5266175 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for AG stock reached $4.40 billion, with 251.24 million shares outstanding and 187.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5266175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $1,353 million, or 50.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,888,953, which is approximately -7.829% of the company’s market cap and around 5.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,746,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.67 million in AG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $89.32 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 8.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 15,141,201 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,377,166 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 46,713,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,231,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,061,895 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,884,987 shares during the same period.