Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Revenue clocked in at $32.54 billion, up 20.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] price plunged by -0.69 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to Present at Scotiabank ESG Conference.

Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, is scheduled to present at the Scotiabank ESG Conference on Thursday May 27, 2021.

A replay of the fireside chat will be posted to Enbridge’s website at ‘Events and Presentations’ following the scheduled presentation.

A sum of 4874871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Enbridge Inc. shares reached a high of $38.90 and dropped to a low of $38.54 until finishing in the latest session at $38.63.

The one-year ENB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.99, while it was recorded at 38.67 for the last single week of trading, and 33.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 7.06%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,597 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155,526,665, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 67,345,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.42 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 1.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 53,771,724 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 91,439,438 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 853,946,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,158,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,714,343 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,864,386 shares during the same period.