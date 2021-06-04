Danaher Corporation [DHR] Stock trading around $241.01 per share: What’s Next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a low on 06/03/21, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $241.01. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Danaher To Present At Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt McGrew, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The video will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3251415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $171.30 billion, with 713.20 million shares outstanding and 632.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3251415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $289.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DHR shares from 273 to 234.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.90, while it was recorded at 247.92 for the last single week of trading, and 228.72 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.35 and a Gross Margin at +55.98. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.77. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $52,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corporation posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 16.08%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $135,456 million, or 81.30% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,098,533, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,385,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.94 billion in DHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 2.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 791 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 22,537,420 shares. Additionally, 831 investors decreased positions by around 20,103,030 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 519,396,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,036,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,139,899 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,304 shares during the same period.