Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell -10.29% so far this year. What now?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] loss -0.81% or -0.01 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3591925 shares. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Announces the Passing of Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Dr. Gary Wilcox.

With great sadness, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and co-founder, suddenly passed away Wednesday, May 26 at the age of 74. The Board of Directors and staff of Cocrystal extend their deepest condolences to the Wilcox family and express their gratitude for Gary’s contributions to Cocrystal and to human health.

The Cocrystal Board of Directors has designated Sam Lee, Ph.D., President, and James Martin, CFO, to share the CEO responsibilities while seeking a successor for the position. Roger Kornberg, Ph.D., Cocrystal co-founder, Chief Scientist, Director and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, has been named Chairman of the Board, and Steve Rubin, Director of Cocrystal and its predecessor company since 2008, has been named Vice Chairman. Cocrystal also announces the appointment of Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. to the Board of Directors, maintaining membership at five. Mr. Pfenniger brings significant industry knowledge and corporate governance expertise, having served as chief executive officer, chief operating officer, general counsel, director and chairman at multiple healthcare companies.

It opened the trading session at $1.22, the shares rose to $1.225 and dropped to $1.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COCP points out that the company has recorded -26.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, COCP reached to a volume of 3591925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -42.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2699, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3359 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.00% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 702,611 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,297,480 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,741,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,742,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,447 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,247 shares during the same period.