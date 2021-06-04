Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] Revenue clocked in at $767.69 million, down -81.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] closed the trading session at $9.00 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.98, while the highest price level was $10.14. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 10, 2021 Eastern Time.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.25 percent and weekly performance of -4.36 percent. The stock has performed -11.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, RAAS reached to a volume of 2036338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00.

RAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

42 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 32,455,446 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,455,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,455,446 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.