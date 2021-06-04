Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] Stock trading around $20.30 per share: What’s Next?

Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE: MNRL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.54%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, announced record operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS.

Over the last 12 months, MNRL stock rose by 49.37%. The one-year Brigham Minerals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.59. The average equity rating for MNRL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 56.72 million shares outstanding and 43.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 356.80K shares, MNRL stock reached a trading volume of 1024624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRL shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Brigham Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MNRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brigham Minerals Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MNRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, MNRL shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brigham Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.24.

Return on Total Capital for MNRL is now 1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, MNRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] managed to generate an average of -$815,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Brigham Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

MNRL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brigham Minerals Inc. go to 3.12%.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $834 million, or 88.50% of MNRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNRL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,294,600, which is approximately 30.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,826,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.97 million in MNRL stocks shares; and DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, currently with $53.81 million in MNRL stock with ownership of nearly -32.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE:MNRL] by around 9,256,581 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,585,321 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,233,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,075,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNRL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,112 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,250 shares during the same period.