Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] Is Currently 7.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ: CDMO] gained 7.15% or 1.56 points to close at $23.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1478705 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Avid Bioservices to Serve as Commercial Manufacturer for ADC Therapeutics’ ZYNLONTA™ (Loncastuximab Tesirine-Lpyl).

ZYNLONTA™ Recently Approved as First and Only CD19-Targeted Antibody Drug Conjugate for Single-Agent Treatment for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, announced that it will serve as the commercial manufacturer for the humanized monoclonal antibody portion of ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl), a recently approved cancer treatment developed by ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT). Avid has provided clinical manufacturing services to ADC Therapeutics to support development of the product since 2017 and will now expand its manufacturing relationship with ADC Therapeutics to include commercial manufacturing activities for ZYNLONTA.

It opened the trading session at $21.79, the shares rose to $23.825 and dropped to $21.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDMO points out that the company has recorded 166.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -333.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 708.80K shares, CDMO reached to a volume of 1478705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDMO shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avid Bioservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Avid Bioservices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Bioservices Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDMO in the course of the last twelve months was 289.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CDMO stock

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.06. With this latest performance, CDMO shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at +6.59. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for CDMO is now -17.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, CDMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] managed to generate an average of -$47,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Avid Bioservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Bioservices Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

There are presently around $1,098 million, or 86.00% of CDMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDMO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,012,514, which is approximately 1149.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,167,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.43 million in CDMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.88 million in CDMO stock with ownership of nearly 3.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Bioservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO] by around 14,686,108 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,948,828 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,324,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,959,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,141 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,125 shares during the same period.