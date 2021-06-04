Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] is 367.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.67 during the day while it closed the day at $4.44. The company report on May 27, 2021 that New Research Demonstrates Claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had no cases of COVID-19 are not credible.

DRASTIC Investigator Gilles Demaneuf and Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS), have published new research that addresses the question of whether the claim that there were no COVID cases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is legitimate. Given that it has been reported there were about 590 staff members working at the WIV at that time and the documented prevalence of COVID in Wuhan during the first half of 2020 of 4.4%, it is statistically impossible that there were no cases. The research can be read here.

“The purpose of our analysis was to try to reconcile the reports from the U.S. State Department of early COVID cases in the fall of 2019 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the pronouncements by the WIV that they had no cases whatsoever,” stated Dr. Quay. “We determined that with 4.4% of the general population of Wuhan testing positive at about the same time, the probability that nobody would have tested positive at the WIV is extremely small, unless so few people were tested there that the testing exercise itself was largely flawed and irrelevant. An island of uninfected people at the WIV could not have existed in Wuhan at that time.”.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 42.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATOS stock has inclined by 107.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 169.09% and gained 367.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $536.46 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 120.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 19497587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

ATOS stock trade performance evaluation

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.31. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 92.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 102.30 and a Current Ratio set at 102.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 12.10% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,304,140, which is approximately 570.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,180,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.12 million in ATOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.8 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 228940.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 9,310,336 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,138 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,419,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,802,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,759 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 900 shares during the same period.