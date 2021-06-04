Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Revenue clocked in at $798.60 million, up 1.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.88 at the close of the session, down -4.31%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Alamos Gold Releases 2020 Annual ESG Report.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report (“ESG Report”), which outlines the Company’s progress on its ESG performance in 2020 across its operations, projects and offices, and provides direction on planned initiatives for 2021.

“Wherever Alamos operates in the world, we hold ourselves accountable to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. Our commitment to acting responsibly and delivering excellence in sustainability allows us to create a lasting legacy that benefits all Alamos stakeholders, including our employees, local communities and host governments,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock is now 1.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.05 and lowest of $8.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.58, which means current price is +26.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 2571323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $1,905 million, or 70.40% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,880,073, which is approximately -6.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,854,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.27 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $91.21 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -1.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 13,763,647 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 17,591,848 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 183,214,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,569,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,479,076 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,234,585 shares during the same period.