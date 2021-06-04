Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is 26.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $4.03 on 06/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.9346, while the highest price level was $4.08. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Agenus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. ET.

Registration for the webinar can be done in advance at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/agen/1824525.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 2727088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $467 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,251,912, which is approximately -1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 13,777,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.52 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.09 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 16,788,281 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,653,093 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 91,357,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,798,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,692,977 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 730,833 shares during the same period.