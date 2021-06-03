why XL Fleet Corp. [XL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.75

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] jumped around 0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.71 at the close of the session, up 6.34%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that XL Fleet Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, announced first quarter 2021 financial results.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights.

XL Fleet Corp. stock is now -67.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.81 and lowest of $7.2202 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.00, which means current price is +42.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 7651385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 18.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.99.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.50 and a Current Ratio set at 38.10.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $187 million, or 18.10% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,830,342, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,964,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.86 million in XL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $14.29 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 278.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 16,550,437 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,023,414 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,639,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,212,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,754,968 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,122,879 shares during the same period.