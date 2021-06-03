why Tenaris S.A. [TS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.95

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.03 during the day while it closed the day at $23.89. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2021, in accordance with applicable regulation on the holding of corporate meetings adopted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, approved all resolutions on its agenda.

Among other resolutions adopted at the annual general meeting, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the annual accounts as at December 31, 2020, and acknowledged the related management and independent auditors’ reports and certifications.

Tenaris S.A. stock has also gained 6.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TS stock has inclined by 10.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.38% and gained 49.78% year-on date.

The market cap for TS stock reached $14.19 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 2664512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $23.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TS stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 16.25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TS stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.93. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now -0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of -$29,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaris S.A. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,414 million, or 11.40% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,678,755, which is approximately -27.545% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,632,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.23 million in TS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $193.95 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -17.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,229,676 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,808,776 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 41,140,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,178,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,368,321 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,691 shares during the same period.