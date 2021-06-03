why Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.85

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] jumped around 0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.26 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock is now 23.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEB Stock saw the intraday high of $23.31 and lowest of $22.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.42, which means current price is +32.38% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 2872310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $24.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $11.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17.50 to $22, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.38 and a Gross Margin at -62.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.45.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now -5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.27. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$7,391,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $3,339 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,199,910, which is approximately 5.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,095,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.16 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $166.86 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 59.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 18,948,285 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,123,277 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 109,472,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,543,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,033,401 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,298,271 shares during the same period.