why Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.81

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] gained 11.55% on the last trading session, reaching $17.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Liberty Unveils Investor Day Lunch Speaker Dr. Steven Koonin.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced that the company will host Dr. Steven Koonin, the author of Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters as featured lunchtime guest at their Investor Day in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Liberty Chief Executive Officer, Chris Wright, will moderate as Dr. Koonin shares his perspective on the science of climate change, providing a real world view on how outsized climate change mitigation efforts disproportionately impact the world’s most vulnerable populations by limiting energy access. Liberty’s goal with hosting Dr. Koonin as our featured guest is to put the three global energy challenges in context: energy poverty; access to reliable, affordable, clean energy; and climate change.

“Progress in the human condition was enabled by the surge in plentiful, affordable energy throughout history, and, the oil and gas industry is a core contributor of clean low cost energy. Liberty is proud to be a part of the solution, enhancing our communities and the world by helping our customers efficiently produce cleaner oil and gas resources,” commented Mr. Wright. “We are pleased to have Dr. Koonin join us at our Investor Day, providing context on why we are so passionate about the work we do. We are proud of our role in helping our customers responsibly deliver reliable and affordable energy to the world.”.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. represents 163.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.12 billion with the latest information. LBRT stock price has been found in the range of $15.51 to $17.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 2475579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $13.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 108.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.99. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.95 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,830 million, or 51.90% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,233,198, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 12,299,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.67 million in LBRT stocks shares; and RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $212.67 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly -56.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 16,778,211 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 34,443,364 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 54,608,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,829,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,898,786 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 491,440 shares during the same period.