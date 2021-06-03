why Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.82

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] price surged by 7.62 percent to reach at $2.29. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in June 2021.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during June 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A sum of 2201756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares reached a high of $32.70 and dropped to a low of $30.07 until finishing in the latest session at $32.35.

The one-year HP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.62. The average equity rating for HP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $26.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $12, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on HP stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HP shares from 25 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

HP Stock Performance Analysis:

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.34. With this latest performance, HP shares gained by 23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helmerich & Payne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.30. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.13.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now -1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.85. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$137,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

HP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,110 million, or 91.80% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,793,575, which is approximately -1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,700,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.52 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $267.12 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 10,177,643 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 11,486,348 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 74,465,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,129,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,132,456 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,506,145 shares during the same period.