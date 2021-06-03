why Brunswick Corporation [BC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.92

Brunswick Corporation [NYSE: BC] slipped around -4.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $99.08 at the close of the session, down -4.58%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Six Top Product Awards from Boating Industry Magazine.

Six different Brunswick Corporation products have received Top Product Awards from Boating Industry Magazine, highlighting the Company’s industry-leading innovation across its diverse portfolio of product segments and brands. The awards, which were announced, are given to “the marine industry’s best new and innovative products.”.

Brunswick was well represented across the award categories with Advanced Systems Group products winning three awards; Brunswick Boat Group taking home home two awards and Mercury Marine winning a Top Product Award for the company’s largest and technology-packed outboard engine, the 7.6L 600hp V12 Verado. The complete list of Brunswick winners are:.

Brunswick Corporation stock is now 29.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BC Stock saw the intraday high of $104.7873 and lowest of $98.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.62, which means current price is +30.59% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 675.39K shares, BC reached a trading volume of 1157318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brunswick Corporation [BC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $121.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brunswick Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Brunswick Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BC stock performed recently?

Brunswick Corporation [BC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, BC shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Brunswick Corporation [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.05, while it was recorded at 101.68 for the last single week of trading, and 82.78 for the last 200 days.

Brunswick Corporation [BC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brunswick Corporation [BC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Brunswick Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for BC is now 21.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, BC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] managed to generate an average of $26,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Brunswick Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation [BC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brunswick Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brunswick Corporation [BC]

There are presently around $7,264 million, or 96.50% of BC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,467,026, which is approximately 1.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,702,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.12 million in BC stocks shares; and CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $390.63 million in BC stock with ownership of nearly -3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brunswick Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Brunswick Corporation [NYSE:BC] by around 5,773,017 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 8,998,664 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 58,544,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,316,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,528,101 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,538,977 shares during the same period.