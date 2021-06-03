Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Is Currently -2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] loss -2.28% or -0.88 points to close at $37.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5695786 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $38.87, the shares rose to $38.87 and dropped to $37.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded 30.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, WY reached to a volume of 5695786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $37 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 38.12 for the last single week of trading, and 32.83 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $23,466 million, or 84.70% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,831,564, which is approximately 1.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 65,443,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 38,020,637 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 35,253,735 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 548,172,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,446,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,372,342 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,907,555 shares during the same period.