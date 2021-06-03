Wall Street Analyst Upgrade MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ: MMYT] gained 2.20% or 0.61 points to close at $28.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2876090 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial & Operating Results on May 25, 2021.

MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results before markets open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the live conference call: U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862 International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829Conference ID: 3480638 A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call. Dial-in details for the replay: U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056 Conference ID: 3480638This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month. The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.

It opened the trading session at $27.54, the shares rose to $28.92 and dropped to $26.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMYT points out that the company has recorded 14.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 560.20K shares, MMYT reached to a volume of 2876090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMYT shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MakeMyTrip Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for MakeMyTrip Limited stock. On April 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MMYT shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MakeMyTrip Limited is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for MMYT stock

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, MMYT shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.55, while it was recorded at 27.64 for the last single week of trading, and 25.35 for the last 200 days.

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.66 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. MakeMyTrip Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.04.

Return on Total Capital for MMYT is now -7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, MMYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MakeMyTrip Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MakeMyTrip Limited posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MakeMyTrip Limited go to 48.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MakeMyTrip Limited [MMYT]

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 71.70% of MMYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMYT stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 5,551,990, which is approximately -5.052% of the company’s market cap and around 85.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 5,017,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.29 million in MMYT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $103.76 million in MMYT stock with ownership of nearly -19.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MakeMyTrip Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in MakeMyTrip Limited [NASDAQ:MMYT] by around 5,710,271 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 6,548,144 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 28,603,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,862,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMYT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,376 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,322 shares during the same period.