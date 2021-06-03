Wall Street Analyst Reiterated So-Young International Inc. [SY]. What else is Wall St. saying

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] price plunged by -8.72 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on May 25, 2021 that (SY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your So-Young Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

So-Young operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

A sum of 1946769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. So-Young International Inc. shares reached a high of $10.78 and dropped to a low of $9.50 until finishing in the latest session at $9.84.

The one-year SY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.14. The average equity rating for SY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

SY Stock Performance Analysis:

So-Young International Inc. [SY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, SY shares gained by 14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into So-Young International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.61. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now -2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

SY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

So-Young International Inc. [SY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $288 million, or 27.00% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 11,389,106, which is approximately -6.64% of the company’s market cap and around 45.48% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,597,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.4 million in SY stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $30.57 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly -2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 5,688,160 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,669,319 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,905,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,263,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,439,470 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 193,555 shares during the same period.