Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] moved up 11.32: Why It’s Important

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] closed the trading session at $10.62 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.5263, while the highest price level was $10.64. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Village Farms International Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).

The NCIB notice provides that Village Farms may, during the 12-month period commencing May 26, 2021 and terminating May 25, 2022, purchase up to 4,062,309 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), representing approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares, by way of a NCIB over the facilities of the TSX, The NASDAQ Stock Market and/or through alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.73 percent and weekly performance of 22.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, VFF reached to a volume of 2464627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46.

VFF stock trade performance evaluation

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.35. With this latest performance, VFF shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.39 and a Gross Margin at +6.44. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.82.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.60. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $17,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $240 million, or 24.44% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,566,038, which is approximately 11.342% of the company’s market cap and around 13.34% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 4,316,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.84 million in VFF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.3 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 4.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 8,740,768 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,772,630 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 12,092,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,605,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,641 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,064 shares during the same period.