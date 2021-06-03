United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain 76.25% so far this year. What now?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] price surged by 5.57 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on May 3, 2021 that US Antimony Corporation Signs Collaboration Agreement with Perpetua Resources.

Thompson Falls, MT (NYSE American:UAMY) US Antimony and Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) have signed a Collaboration Agreement to study the feasibility of processing Perpetua Resources antimony concentrates at facilities owned by US Antimony. Perpetua Resources is in the process of permitting a major antimony and gold resource in the state of Idaho at their Stibnite Gold project. This potential partnership would represent the only domestically mined and refined antimony products. The mine’s proximity to US Antimony’s processing facilities represents an advantage to both companies. US Antimony will be evaluating samples provided by Perpetua Resources to design processing techniques whereby the precious metals and common minerals will be separated from the antimony, providing US Antimony with a significant additional source of antimony, gold, and silver. Assuming that no unforeseen geochemical issues are present, US Antimony is confident that a processing technique can be developed quickly because of US Antimony’s experience with similar antimony ores.

A sum of 3033174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.14M shares. United States Antimony Corporation shares reached a high of $0.94 and dropped to a low of $0.87 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

UAMY Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9544, while it was recorded at 0.8603 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Antimony Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.04 and a Gross Margin at -6.25. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.78.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$58,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.30% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,697,995, which is approximately 234.744% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,001,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in UAMY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 6,040,892 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 902,385 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,781,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,724,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,398,116 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 382,630 shares during the same period.