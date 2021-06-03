UBS slashes price target on Aflac Incorporated [AFL] – find out why.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] loss -0.10% or -0.06 points to close at $57.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2722505 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Aflac Incorporated Names Takeko Uemoto Senior Vice President; Enterprise Corporate Actuary.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that Takeko Uemoto has been named senior vice president; enterprise corporate actuary, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén. In this newly created role, Uemoto is responsible for leading enterprisewide regulatory capital management modeling and economic capital modeling in addition to providing actuarial analysis of Aflac Incorporated’s U.S. and Japan subsidiaries.

Uemoto brings to Aflac Incorporated more than 20 years of actuarial, risk and finance leadership and experience. Prior to joining Aflac Incorporated, Uemoto served as vice president; actuary enterprise architect and vice president and actuary; Modeling, Capital, Risk and Financial Reporting for Prudential Insurance. Before joining Prudential, Uemoto was vice president; insurance strategist, Insurance Asset Management at Goldman Sachs & Co., GSAM. She also previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP. Uemoto holds a bachelor’s degree from Waseda University in Tokyo and a Master of Business of Administration from the College of Insurance in New York. Uemoto has a number of professional designations, which include being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM), certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

It opened the trading session at $57.41, the shares rose to $57.54 and dropped to $56.855, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFL points out that the company has recorded 30.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 2722505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.90, while it was recorded at 56.82 for the last single week of trading, and 45.31 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $26,094 million, or 61.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,416,579, which is approximately -4.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.56 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 20,008,218 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 28,171,456 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 408,399,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,579,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,393 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,799 shares during the same period.