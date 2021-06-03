Teck Resources Limited [TECK] moved down -1.97: Why It’s Important

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] closed the trading session at $24.90 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.84, while the highest price level was $25.47. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Teck Donates $500,000 to UNICEF Canada to Support COVID-19 Response in India.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced a $500,000 contribution to UNICEF Canada in support of life-saving COVID-19 response efforts in India.

“Our donation to UNICEF Canada will go towards the immediate life-saving response as well as long-term hospital infrastructure in the most impacted areas of India,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. “COVID-19 is taking a terrible toll on the people of India and our hearts go out to them. This funding will go towards urgent healthcare requirements and help support those most in need during this incredibly challenging time.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.19 percent and weekly performance of 11.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 3098737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.22, while it was recorded at 24.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$86,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 13.18%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,089 million, or 64.90% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 21,371,056, which is approximately -6.108% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,669,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.36 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $250.25 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -25.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,379,430 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 39,193,433 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 159,950,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,523,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,112,231 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,203,368 shares during the same period.