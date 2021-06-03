Scotiabank lifts Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] closed the trading session at $24.49 on 06/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.35, while the highest price level was $24.90. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Murphy Oil Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77036.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 102.40 percent and weekly performance of 18.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 143.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, MUR reached to a volume of 2974537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $21.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MUR stock trade performance evaluation

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.31. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 40.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.46 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 22.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.36 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.17.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now -3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.42. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,691,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Murphy Oil Corporation posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 13.98%.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,839 million, or 79.10% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,591,619, which is approximately 4.249% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,268,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.42 million in MUR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $329.67 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 6.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 11,803,701 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,155,663 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 92,973,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,932,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,245,315 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,402,233 shares during the same period.