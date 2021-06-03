Realty Income Corporation [O] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, up 13.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price surged by 1.82 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on June 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDP, EQT, HOME, GRA, O; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 2863145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $70.62 and dropped to a low of $69.20 until finishing in the latest session at $70.61.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.42. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 221.02.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.79, while it was recorded at 69.14 for the last single week of trading, and 62.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.00 and a Gross Margin at +51.60. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.36. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $1,883,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,753 million, or 73.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,666,108, which is approximately 5.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,817,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.9 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 9.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 21,834,165 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 16,468,037 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 227,283,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,585,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,489,274 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892,622 shares during the same period.