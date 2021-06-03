Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is -39.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] loss -7.43% on the last trading session, reaching $109.33 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Quidel to Present Virtually at William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced that it will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on that day at 10:40 a.m. Central time (8:40 a.m. Pacific time) in a question-and-answer teleconference format. During the presentation, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company’s statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

Quidel Corporation represents 42.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.79 billion with the latest information. QDEL stock price has been found in the range of $108.41 to $115.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 874.61K shares, QDEL reached a trading volume of 1888121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quidel Corporation [QDEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QDEL shares is $172.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QDEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Quidel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $120 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Quidel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on QDEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quidel Corporation is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for QDEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for QDEL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for QDEL stock

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, QDEL shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QDEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Quidel Corporation [QDEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.90, while it was recorded at 117.60 for the last single week of trading, and 184.43 for the last 200 days.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quidel Corporation [QDEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.12 and a Gross Margin at +81.17. Quidel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.76.

Return on Total Capital for QDEL is now 100.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 77.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 56.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, QDEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] managed to generate an average of $591,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Quidel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quidel Corporation posted 1.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QDEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quidel Corporation go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quidel Corporation [QDEL]

There are presently around $3,980 million, or 87.20% of QDEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QDEL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,425,323, which is approximately 50.764% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,784,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.71 million in QDEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $391.22 million in QDEL stock with ownership of nearly 1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quidel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ:QDEL] by around 7,076,208 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 5,488,725 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 23,839,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,404,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QDEL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,400,270 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,235 shares during the same period.