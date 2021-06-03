PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $57.36 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] slipped around -0.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $57.36 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Awards Mortgage-Free Home to United States Marine Corps Veteran in Dallas.

In a special dedication event, United States Marine Corps Sergeant Patrick Murray received the keys to his new mortgage-free Pulte Home in the Somerset community in Mansfield, Texas. The home was donated by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005107/en/.

PulteGroup Inc. stock is now 33.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHM Stock saw the intraday high of $58.61 and lowest of $56.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.90, which means current price is +43.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 3171898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $71.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.71, while it was recorded at 57.76 for the last single week of trading, and 47.83 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $13,125 million, or 90.40% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,685,718, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,216,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $724.35 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -3.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 26,173,989 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 29,380,846 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 173,256,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,810,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,659,367 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,396,665 shares during the same period.