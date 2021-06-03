Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Revenue clocked in at $23.40 billion, up 39.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] traded at a high on 06/02/21, posting a 3.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.77. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) reported first-quarter 2021 results and provided an update on other matters.

Summary Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2633484 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $2.29 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 189.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 2633484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.24 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.41.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.59. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of -$129,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,843 million, or 82.60% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 14,050,687, which is approximately -13.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 13,244,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.88 million in PAGP stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $120.72 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -0.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 14,480,939 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 20,738,507 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 121,353,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,573,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,486 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,374,544 shares during the same period.