Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain 46.26% so far this year. What now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] jumped around 5.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $166.58 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Wells Fargo Energy Conference.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Wells Fargo Virtual Energy Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. Replays will be available using this link for thirty days after the event.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock is now 46.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXD Stock saw the intraday high of $168.76 and lowest of $159.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.37, which means current price is +48.98% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 2966938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $194.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PXD stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PXD shares from 188 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.10, while it was recorded at 156.49 for the last single week of trading, and 123.14 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 75.28%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $32,616 million, or 81.80% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,014,340, which is approximately 8.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,943,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.24 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 16.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 28,870,238 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 26,078,995 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 140,849,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,798,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,938 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,136 shares during the same period.