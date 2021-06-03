Oppenheimer lifts PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 2.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.69 at the close of the session, up 11.81%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. – PCT.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PureCycle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is now 22.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCT Stock saw the intraday high of $20.13 and lowest of $18.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.75, which means current price is +95.73% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 2191911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 2.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.99. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -24.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $614 million, or 27.10% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 17,182,391, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,286,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.71 million in PCT stocks shares; and HOWARD HUGHES MEDICAL INSTITUTE, currently with $32.8 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 29,459,717 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,983 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,475,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,164,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,825,780 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,018,442 shares during the same period.