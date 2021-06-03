Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is -7.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] plunged by -$3.79 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $143.82 during the day while it closed the day at $139.43. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Match Group Teams Up With White House To Promote COVID-19 Vaccines.

Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK, Chispa Will Give Vaccinated U.S. Users Dating “Boosts”.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced it has teamed up with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its leading U.S. brands including Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK and Chispa. Campaigns will include information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine sites, vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free “Super Likes” and other boost-type features for U.S. users who say they are vaccinated.

Match Group Inc. stock has also loss -3.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has declined by -5.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.16% and lost -7.78% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $37.59 billion, with 268.65 million shares outstanding and 262.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3080312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $167.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 48.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.68, while it was recorded at 142.74 for the last single week of trading, and 136.80 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to -4.68%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,691 million, or 100.00% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,676,700, which is approximately -11.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 22,929,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.18 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 30,962,049 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 26,794,520 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 205,395,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,152,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,980,546 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,374,592 shares during the same period.