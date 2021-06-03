Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 151.86M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] jumped around 0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.63 at the close of the session, up 8.18%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Westwater Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78796.

Westwater Resources Inc. stock is now -6.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WWR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.74 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.50, which means current price is +34.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 2839851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has WWR stock performed recently?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.22. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$1,264,727 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.00 and a Current Ratio set at 23.00.

Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,306,885, which is approximately 425.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 787,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 million in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.06 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 533.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 2,740,891 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 535,612 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 563,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,839,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,138 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 80,893 shares during the same period.