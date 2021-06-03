Market cap of National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] reaches 4.80B – now what?

National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: FIZZ] price surged by 11.60 percent to reach at $5.49. The company report on March 18, 2021 that LaCroix’s New Summer Flavors are.. beyond taste!! Unique Naturally-Essenced Varieties Launch at Major Retailers.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) announces a trio of new naturally-essenced flavors of LaCroix getting ready to ‘burn down’ store shelves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005563/en/.

A sum of 1304406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 618.94K shares. National Beverage Corp. shares reached a high of $53.22 and dropped to a low of $46.60 until finishing in the latest session at $52.80.

The one-year FIZZ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.73. The average equity rating for FIZZ stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIZZ shares is $42.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIZZ stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for National Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for National Beverage Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while CFRA kept a Sell rating on FIZZ stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FIZZ shares from 150 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Beverage Corp. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

FIZZ Stock Performance Analysis:

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, FIZZ shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.65, while it was recorded at 49.38 for the last single week of trading, and 46.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Beverage Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. National Beverage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.99.

Return on Total Capital for FIZZ is now 40.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.86. Additionally, FIZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] managed to generate an average of $83,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.National Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

FIZZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Beverage Corp. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Beverage Corp. go to 25.56%.

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 27.00% of FIZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIZZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,524,044, which is approximately -14.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,145,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.89 million in FIZZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $192.19 million in FIZZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Beverage Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ:FIZZ] by around 1,354,293 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 8,111,818 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 15,255,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,721,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIZZ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,066 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,284,866 shares during the same period.