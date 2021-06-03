Market cap of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] reaches 70.15M – now what?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.03%. The company report on May 28, 2021 that 35 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on June 1-4, 2021.

The Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on June 1-4, 2021, where 35 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 9am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 1 and 2) with 1×1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (June 3 and 4).

Over the last 12 months, DLPN stock rose by 209.34%. The average equity rating for DLPN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.15 million, with 7.27 million shares outstanding and 5.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, DLPN stock reached a trading volume of 1041923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

DLPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, DLPN shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.60. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.99. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$11,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DLPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.40% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 259,760, which is approximately -20.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 236,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in DLPN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 261,521 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 124,308 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 252,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,857 shares during the same period.