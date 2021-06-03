Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 100.33M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] traded at a low on 06/02/21, posting a -0.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.10. The company report on May 21, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Has Pending Data Results on June 4th, with Strongest Balance Sheet in Its History While Trading Below Cash.

New York, New York—(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – PCG Digital — Anthony Hayes is an optimist, with good reason. The CEO of AIkido Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AIKI), according to the company’s Q1 report and a press release recently issued, is expecting positive results from human clinical trials of dual-action peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with notable insider buying in the open market displaying his strong belief in the Company’s prospects.

Developed by Weill Cornell Medicine the PRRT targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on prostate cancer cells. The technique involves combining an antigen (PSMA I&T) with a proprietary antibody (CONV 01), both attached to radioisotopes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3117000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.42%.

The market cap for AIKI stock reached $100.33 million, with 88.91 million shares outstanding and 81.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 3117000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0242, while it was recorded at 1.0840 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9078 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 184.10 and a Current Ratio set at 184.10.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $8 million, or 16.00% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,329,904, which is approximately 2897.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,542,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.68 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 344.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 6,814,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 72,564 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 448,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,335,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,202 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,727 shares during the same period.